APSU Beach Volleyball Falls to South Carolina, Coastal Carolina on Day One of Wheeler Beach Bash

Columbia, SC – The Austin Peay State University’s beach volleyball team dropped two games to South Carolina and Coastal Carolina, both of whom received votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association, Friday in its second tournament of the season in the Wheeler Beach Bash.

Austin Peay State University fell in a 5-0 decision to South Carolina. Each court fell in straight sets.

The APSU Govs then fell in a 5-0 match to Coastal Carolina. Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope won the first set of their match on the No.3 court, but ultimately fell in three sets. Isabella Russell and Grace Austin fought in the first set to a 24-22 score, but fell in two.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back in action to close out the Wheeler Beach Bash with two games on Saturday. They face Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at 8:00am, and Chattanooga at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay vs. South Carolina

Austin Peay vs. Coastal Carolina