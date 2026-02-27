55.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 27, 2026
HomeSportsAPSU Beach Volleyball Falls to South Carolina, Coastal Carolina on Day One...
Sports

APSU Beach Volleyball Falls to South Carolina, Coastal Carolina on Day One of Wheeler Beach Bash

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops Opening-Day Contests to South Carolina and Coastal Carolina at Wheeler Beach Bash. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops Opening-Day Contests to South Carolina and Coastal Carolina at Wheeler Beach Bash. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballColumbia, SC – The Austin Peay State University’s beach volleyball team dropped two games to South Carolina and Coastal Carolina, both of whom received votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association, Friday in its second tournament of the season in the Wheeler Beach Bash.

Austin Peay State University fell in a 5-0 decision to  South Carolina. Each court fell in straight sets.

The APSU Govs then fell in a 5-0 match to Coastal Carolina. Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope won the first set of their match on the No.3 court, but ultimately fell in three sets. Isabella Russell and Grace Austin fought in the first set to a 24-22 score, but fell in two.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back in action to close out the Wheeler Beach Bash with two games on Saturday. They face Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at 8:00am, and Chattanooga at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay vs. South Carolina

  1. Brooke Balue/Rachel Hartmann (SC) def. Isabella Russell/Grace Austin (APSU) 21-14, 21-18
  2. Evie Ziffer/Julia Waugh (SC) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU) 21-14, 21-15
  3. Jolie Cranford/Peyton Yamagata (SC) def. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU) 21-8, 21-13
  4. Juju Quintero/Annalyse Askew (SC) def. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-17, 21-11
  5. VB Trost/Grace Travis (SC) def. Cami Missig/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-14, 21-3

Austin Peay vs. Coastal Carolina

  1. Frida Meincke Lyo/Emma Kunaus (CCU) def. Grace Austin/Isabella Russell (APSU) 24-22, 21-11
  2. Maya McNabney/Kristyna Koblizkova (CCU) def. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-13, 21-14
  3. Madeline Sigmon/Courtney Burnham (CCU) def. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU) 21-23, 21-16, 15-7
  4. Jillian Stein/Anna Rita (CCU) def. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-14, 21-7
  5. Ava Novello/Ella Wadsworth (CCU) def. Cami Missig/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-14, 21-14
Previous article
APSU Lacrosse Erases 10-4 Hole, Stun Canisius 17-16 at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information