Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against Alabama A&M, 4-3

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Alabama A&M in Hard-Fought Men’s Tennis Match. Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisHuntsville, AL– The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Alabama A&M 4-3, Saturday, at the Alabama A&M Tennis Courts in Huntsville, Alabama.  

Lucas Ranciaro and Bodi van Galen were defeated in their match against Tasso Moreira Eduardo and Benedictis Andreta, 6-2. Vincent Lu and Felipe De La Hormaza and Vincent Lu dropped their match against Yin Chih Lan and Juwan Bae, 6-2. After the 2-0 match loss, Logan Tomovski and Rohan Loubser left their match unfinished, 4-4.  

In singles, Vincent Lu was defeated by Yin Chih Lan in two sets. Glen Arnet clinched a win in two sets after winning the first set in a 7-6 tiebreaker, and the second set 6-2. Rohan Loubser was defeated by Arnav Pathange in three sets, after winning the first 6-0. 

Lucas Ranciaro lost his match in two sets, taking the first set to a tiebreak, like Arnet. Logan Tomovski defeated his opponent in three sets, and De La Hormaza’s opponent retired in the second set, giving the Govs two final wins, but it was not enough to clinch the overall win for the Governors.  

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga 

Doubles      

  1. Arnav Pathange / Goran Krivokapic vs. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski, 4-4 
  2. Juwan Bae / Yin Chih Lan def. Felipe De La Hormaza /  Vincent Lu, 6-3 
  3. Tasso Moreira / Eduardo de Benedictis Andreta def. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro, 6-2 

Singles 

  1. Arnav Pathange def. Rohan Loubser, 0-6, 7-5, 6-0 
  2. Yin Chih Lan def. Vincent Lu, 6-2, 6-1 
  3. Logan Tomovski def. Tasso Moreira, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 
  4. Felipe De La Hormanza def. Juwan Bae, 2-6, 6-6
  5. Eduardo de Benedictis Andreta def. Lucas Ranciaro, 7-5, 6-4 
  6. Glen Arnet def. Goran Krivokapic, 7-6 (4), 6-2 

Order of Finish 

Doubles: 3,2,1; Singles: 2, 6, 1, 5, 3, 4 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when they take on Middle Tennessee on Sunday at 5:00pm, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 

