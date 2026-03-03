Clarksville Obituary: Joseph Michael Whitler

Clarksville, TN – Full military honors for Joseph Michael Whitler, 41, of Palmyra, TN will be held Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 5:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home, with visitation following until 7:00pm. He passed away unexpectedly on February 26th, 2026 after a sudden medical emergency.

He was born on November 16th, 1984 in Fairview, OH to Michael and Kimberly Whitler, Joe graduated from Brookside High School in 2003 before joining the United States Army. He served as a Sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment and completed tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Wounded in combat in Iraq, he received the Purple Heart and was later medically discharged.

After his military service, Joe worked at Fort Campbell Range Control as a Range Operations Supervisor, retiring in 2025. He was also a dedicated youth coach, leading football teams at Montgomery Central High School and Clarksville Academy, as well as his son’s teams, and coaching baseball for the 11U Black Sox. He was a mentor and role model to many. Joe lived a life of service- to his country, his family, and his community.

He was strong, loyal, selfless, and deeply committed to those he loved. His children were his pride and joy, and he was their biggest supporter in every endeavor. Joe will forever be remembered as a hero, a husband, a father, a son, a coach, and a friend.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, Michelle; children Isabel, Ava, and Brantley; in-laws Dallas and Sandra Swearns; two nieces, two nephews; grandmother Darlene Weekman; and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the fundraiser, https://ffnd.co/edKZrq , that has been created to help provide financial support to Michelle and the children as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the burden during this difficult time. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page and keeping the Whitler family in your prayers.

