Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Sit Second After Day One at Huntsville.org Intercollegiate

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team sits in second place after day one of the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate at the RTJ Highlands.

Austin Peay State University shot a six-over 294 in the first round of the tournament, with the second round suspended due to darkness. Before the second round was suspended, the Govs were four over. The team is five strokes behind North Alabama.

Jordin Cowing leads the APSU Govs first round one over 73. She is currently one under through 15 holes of her second round to sit in a tie for second place.

Sitting in a solo fourth place is Ella Arnzen after a first round three over 75. Arnzen is two under through 14 holes in her second round.

Jillian Breedlove is up next for Austin Peay State University after a first-round even par 72, and being four over through 14 holes of round two leaves her in a tie for 10th place.

Abby Hirtzel is next in the clubhouse for the APSU Govs after a first round two over 74, sitting in a tie for 14th place as she sits three over through 14 holes of round two. Abby Jimenez rounds out the Governors’ scoring lineup after a first-round 84. She currently sits at six over through 15 holes of her second round.

Playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer is in a tie for 21st place after a first round six over 78 and is two over through 14 holes of round two.

The Huntsville.org Intercollegiate continues tomorrow with the conclusion of the second round, followed immediately by the final round.

