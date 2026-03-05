Bi-County Solid Waste Management Announces March 28th Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Montgomery County, TN – Residents can safely dispose of unwanted hazardous chemicals and old paint at the next Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Day, hosted by Bi-County Solid Waste Management on Saturday, March 28th, 2026, from 8:00a.m. to 1:00pm in the back parking lot of Veterans Plaza at 350 Pageant Lane.

HHW Day provides residents of Clarksville and Montgomery County with a free, safe, and convenient way to dispose of household chemicals, lawn and garden products, automotive fluids, and other hazardous materials that should not be placed in regular trash.

“Our team always looks forward to hosting the HHW Day for the community we serve,” said Mark Neblett, Director of the Bi-County Solid Waste Landfill. “Thanks to the continued support of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, we’re able to offer this service at no cost. If you have hazardous materials stored in your garage, shed, or home, we encourage you to bring them out so they can be disposed of safely and properly.”

A complete list of acceptable items is available on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at: www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/solid-waste/materials-management/hhw-program.html