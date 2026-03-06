Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Faces Stetson in ASUN Tournament Semifinals Saturday

Austin Peay (18-12 | 8-10 ASUN) vs. Stetson (20-10 | 12-6 ASUN)

Saturday, March 7th, 2026 | 11:00am CT

Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team faces Stetson in its semifinal round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament on Saturday, at 11:00am CT at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Austin Peay (18-12, 8-10 ASUN) took down the #1 seed Eastern Kentucky on Thursday with its 45-41 victory. Anovia Sheals led with 19 points as Jim’Miyah Branton led with nine rebounds and also had 14 points. The Colonels had a 10-point lead early in the first quarter, but the Governors battled back for the tournament win. The Govs outscored the Colonels 17-2 from turnovers. Austin Peay had nine turnovers compared to EKU’s 17.

Stetson (20-10, 12-6 ASUN) most recently defeated Florida Gulf Coast 70-63. Mary McMillan had 28 points in the win as Promise Keshi and Rose Caso had seven rebounds each. The Hatters had 18 points off FGCU turnovers and five steals, compared to the Eagles’ 1.

This marks the seventh all-time meeting of the Governors and the Hatters, with Stetson leading the series 4-2. The last game played between the two was a 56-53 Hatters’ win on Jan. 10.

The Fast Break

The Austin Peay State University are first in the ASUN with a 6.1 rebound margin and 13.7 offensive rebounds per game. Their 9.3 steals per game are second.

Lameria Thomas is first with 3.7 offensive rebounds and sixth with 6.8 rebounds.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 3.8 assists and 115 assists. Her 1.20 assist/turnover ratio ranks fourth.

Anovia Sheals is fifth with 14.3 points per game and sixth with 429 points.

About the Stetson Hatters

The Hatters are first in the ASUN with their 33.1 three-point percentage.

Mary McMillan is first with a 1.95 assist/turnover ratio and 4.2 assists per game. Her 105 free throws and 439 points are third.

Promise Keshi is sixth with 36 blocks and 1.24 blocks per game. Her 1.90 steals per game are fourth.

Cameron Thomas leads the conference with 77 three-pointers, 2.57 three-pointers per game, 164 field goals, and 80.0 free-throw percentage. Her 36.8 three-point percentage is second.

Aleah Sorrentino is second with 237 rebounds and 7.9 rebounds per game.