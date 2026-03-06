Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement on Rossview Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Wednesday, March 11th, 2026 at 9:00am on Rossview Road from Rollow Lane to Killebrew Road.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.