APSU Women’s Lacrosse Travels East to Face Fairleigh Dickinson, and Central Connecticut

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team prepares for its second road game series in program history when it faces Fairleigh Dickinson in a Saturday 10:00am CT game at University Stadium in Teaneck, New Jersey, and Central Connecticut, at 11:00am, Tuesday, at Arute Field, in New Britain, Connecticut.

Last time out, Austin Peay (3-2) suffered its first home loss at Morgan Brothers Field against Eastern Michigan, Sunday, February 28th. Katie Ferrara led the team with three goals, and Samantha Houttekier with two. Defensively, Madison Klamo led the team with three ground balls, and Julia Stanley and Jillian Corl each with two caused turnovers. The APSU Govs totaled 12 ground balls, six free position shots, and 10 draw controls.

Against Canisius, the Governors defeated the Golden Griffins, 17-16, with a goal in the final two-minutes of the game by a free position shot from Houttekier. Trailing by six for the final time in the contest, Houttekier and Kearston Jackson each scored unassisted goals for Austin Peay before another Canisius goal brought the deficit back to five. But, the Governors tallied the final goal of the first half when Fiona Lemke scored on an assist from Mak Patten, and they trailed, 11-7, at halftime.

The Governors’ inaugural team is comprised of 18 freshman, two redshirt sophomores, eight sophomores, one senior and a graduate student. The coaching staff includes head coach Melissa Rausch, assistant coach Grace Reinold, graduate assistant Annalise Carr, and volunteer coach Jess Russ.

Abigail McDonald earned her first-career Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor in this week awards. The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are 2-4 overall, 1-1 at home, 1-2 away, and 0-1 at neutral sites. The Knights, who are an upcoming opponent for the Governors, recently defeated Iona 10-9 at home.

The Central Connecticut Blue Devils are 0-4 overall with a recent 4-22 loss against Yale, March 4th. The Blue Devils are 0-1 at home and 0-3 on the road. They average 6.50 goals per game, 17 shots per game, and 9.75 draw controls per game.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX), and Instagram (@Govswlax).