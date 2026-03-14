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Clarksville Police Department Investigates Deadly Motorcycle Collision with Semi-Truck on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dover Crossing

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD_ is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 6:39pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dover Crossing.

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a semi-truck, and the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fort Campbell Boulevard is completely shut down in both directions while emergency personnel work the scene. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

FACT Investigators are en route, and no additional information is available for release at this time.

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