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Clarksville Obituary: Tamika Shantel Williams

March 30th, 1978 — February 18th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Tamika Shantel Williams
Tamika Shantel Williams

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Tamika Shantel Williams was born March 30th, 1978 to Latanya and Learoy Williams, III in Los Angeles, CA. She was the first born of 4 children. Her father preceded her in death.

Tamika accepted Christ at an early age. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to whom ever needed it. Including complete strangers. She was free hearted to those she loved. She was called home to be with the Lord February 18th, 2026. She will be sorely missed.

She leaved to mourn her son, Isaiah Williams and granddaughter Zahara La’Sha Shantell Williams; mother, Latayna Williams; 2 brothers, Learoy Williams and Cliff Bledsoe; one sister, Angela Smith; 3 aunts, Lynn, Betty, and Erlinda; 3 uncles, August, Jessie, and Alonzo; and a host of other family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Tamika Shantel Williams, please visit our flower store.
 
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

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