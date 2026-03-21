Clarksville Obituary: Tamika Shantel Williams

Clarksville, TN – Tamika Shantel Williams was born March 30th, 1978 to Latanya and Learoy Williams, III in Los Angeles, CA. She was the first born of 4 children. Her father preceded her in death.

Tamika accepted Christ at an early age. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to whom ever needed it. Including complete strangers. She was free hearted to those she loved. She was called home to be with the Lord February 18th, 2026. She will be sorely missed.

She leaved to mourn her son, Isaiah Williams and granddaughter Zahara La’Sha Shantell Williams; mother, Latayna Williams; 2 brothers, Learoy Williams and Cliff Bledsoe; one sister, Angela Smith; 3 aunts, Lynn, Betty, and Erlinda; 3 uncles, August, Jessie, and Alonzo; and a host of other family.