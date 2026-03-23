Austin Peay State University’s Govs Give Marks 10 Years with $423K Raised to Support Student Success

Clarksville, TN – What began as a 90-hour online campaign during the Austin Peay State University (APSU) 90th anniversary in 2017 has evolved into one of the institution’s most successful philanthropic traditions. Govs Give 2026, the university’s 10th annual day of giving, concluded Wednesday evening after raising $423,866 with 1,290 gifts —demonstrating a decade of sustained community investment in student success.

This year’s campaign ran from 10:00am on Tuesday, March 17th, to 7:27pm on Wednesday, March 18th—a total of 1 day, 9 hours, and 27 minutes, honoring Austin Peay State University’s founding year of 1927. Over 10 years, Govs Give has raised approximately $3,092,956 for student success initiatives across every college and department.

The decade saw remarkable growth in both participation and impact. The campaign’s first three years (2017-19) averaged 498 donors contributing approximately $182,360 annually. In contrast, the most recent three campaigns (2024-26) averaged 908 donors giving approximately $426,015—reflecting an 82% increase in donors and a 134% increase in dollars raised.

This year’s theme, “It All Starts at Austin Peay State University,” recognized how Govs Give funding creates opportunities for students across every college and department. These range from first-generation students accepting career-defining internships to faculty launching innovative teaching initiatives, and from business students visiting major corporate hubs to STEM students presenting research at national conferences.

“Over the past decade, Govs Give has become a testament to our alumni, faculty, staff, and friends’ commitment to Austin Peay State University and our students,” Vice President for APSU Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “What started during APSU’s 90th anniversary as a bold experiment has proven that our community believes in the transformative power of accessible, high-quality education. As we approach our centennial in 2027, Govs Give represents the kind of sustained, grassroots support that will carry us into our next 100 years.”

That commitment is evident in both the campaign’s growth and the breadth of student opportunities it has funded.

“What strikes me most is the consistency and growth of our community’s support for Govs Give,” Senior Director of Sponsorships and Annual Giving Sam Mynhier said. “From that first campaign to today, donors have understood that every gift, regardless of size, has contributed to creating opportunities that change lives. We’ve raised over $3 million this decade, but the real impact is measured in student outcomes. We’re grateful to the donors who made this milestone year a success.”

Govs Give 2027 will take place April 20th-21st during Austin Peay State University’s centennial year, marking another milestone in the campaign’s history. Those interested in supporting the campaign can visit www.govsgive.com or contact Mynhier at 931.221.6458 or mynhiers@apsu.edu.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.