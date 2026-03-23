Clarksville Obituary: Mary Tennie Basham

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for Mary Tennie Basham, age 90, of Cunningham, TN, will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Mary was born on October 23rd, 1935 in Palmyra, TN, to Gholson and Evie Sykes. She passed away on March 19th, 2026. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially when she could cook a meal for them. She also enjoyed gardening and quilting.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Basham Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Lynn Lamb; and siblings: Howard Sykes, Pearl Harrison, and Lee Sykes.

She is survived by her children: Hershel (Lynda) Basham III and Sarah (Don) Morgan; grandchildren, Don (Kiley) Morgan and Lance (Kayla) Morgan; great-grandchildren: Bridger, Miles, Owen, and Hank.

Please visit Mary’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

Service times coming soon.