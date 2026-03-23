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Clarksville Obituary: Mary Tennie Basham

October 23rd, 1935 — March 19th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Mary Tennie Basham
Mary Tennie Basham

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – A graveside service for Mary Tennie Basham, age 90, of Cunningham, TN, will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Mary was born on October 23rd, 1935 in Palmyra, TN, to Gholson and Evie Sykes. She passed away on March 19th, 2026. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially when she could cook a meal for them. She also enjoyed gardening and quilting.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Basham Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Lynn Lamb; and siblings: Howard Sykes, Pearl Harrison, and Lee Sykes.

She is survived by her children: Hershel (Lynda) Basham III and Sarah (Don) Morgan; grandchildren, Don (Kiley) Morgan and Lance (Kayla) Morgan; great-grandchildren: Bridger, Miles, Owen, and Hank.

Please visit Mary’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

Service times coming soon.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mary Tennie Basham (Sykes), please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

 
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