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HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Track Star Tahmar Upshaw Shatters T46 800m World...
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Austin Peay State University Track Star Tahmar Upshaw Shatters T46 800m World Record

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Cross Country's Tahmar Upshaw
Austin Peay State University Cross Country's Tahmar Upshaw

APSU Men's Cross CountryAzusa, CA – Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s Tahmar Upshaw broke the T46 800-meter World Record, Friday afternoon at the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Upshaw posted a 1:48.80 in the event, besting the previous record of 1:51.82 which was set by Australia’s Gunther Matzinger at the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

Additionally, Upshaw’s mark is just 8.11 seconds off the world record, which was set by Kenya’s David Rudisha during the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Upshaw is the first known Austin Peay State University student-athlete in department history to hold a World Record.

A redshirt junior, Upshaw led the APSU men’s cross country team across the final six meets of the 2025 season, setting a personal best in the 8K each race during the fall.

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