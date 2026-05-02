Clarksville Obituary: Antonio DeShawn

Clarksville, TN – Antonio DeShawn began his earthly journey on Monday, October 25th, 1976 to the delight of his parents, James Mosley and Willie Mae Clark. His mother and brother, Donald Clark preceded him in death.

He accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Shawn received his education in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, a graduate of Northeast High School, Class of 1995.

He was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and cousin who loved his family, kids and friends. He never met a stranger. If he had it he would give it. Shawn loved joking and talking trash to friends and family. He loved the women. He enjoyed watching sports and just hanging out. All who knew and loved him will sorely miss his presence and smiling face.

On Friday, April 17th, 2026, Shawn went home to be with the Lord.

He leaves to cherish precious memories his father, James Mosley, Clarksville, TN; daughter, Ty’Asia Shantel Clark; two sons: Taeshawn DeMarcus Clark, both of Clarksville, TN and Ja’Lyn Antonio Clark, Fort Riley, KS; two grandchildren: E’sainari Xamira and Sky Davenport; sisters: Latoyia Burney, Likisha Howard, Beverly Mosley, Rava Mosley, Viva Mosley and Sherita (Marcus) Bussey, all of Clarksville, TN; brothers: Kenneth (Bobbie) Clark, Kokomo, IN, Quinton Mosley, Quincy Mosley and Donald Clark, Jr., all of Clarksville, TN; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.