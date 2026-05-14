Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 14th – 18th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a beautiful stretch of spring weather heading into the weekend, with abundant sunshine, warming temperatures, and only slight chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and into Saturday.

The forecast calls for steadily rising temperatures through early next week, with highs climbing into the upper 80s by Monday as warm southern winds return to the region.

Skies will remain bright and sunny throughout the day on Thursday, helping temperatures reach a comfortable high near 73 degrees. Light north northeast winds around 5 mph will keep conditions pleasant, making it an excellent day for outdoor activities, dining, or spending time at local parks.

Clear and calm conditions settle into the area Thursday night as temperatures dip to around 48 degrees. The cooler overnight air combined with light winds will provide ideal sleeping weather across Montgomery County.

Warmer air begins moving into the region Friday as mostly sunny skies push afternoon temperatures near 82 degrees. Breezy south winds between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will signal the beginning of a warmer weather pattern heading into the weekend.

Clouds will gradually increase Friday night, and there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after 1:00am. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, falling only to around 66 degrees with continued southerly winds.

Saturday brings summer-like warmth to Clarksville and Montgomery County as highs climb near 88 degrees under partly sunny skies. During the afternoon and evening hours, a slight 20 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns after 1:00pm, though much of the day is expected to remain dry and warm. South southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph could occasionally gust up to 20 mph.

Cloud cover lingers Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies and mild overnight temperatures around 64 degrees. Light south winds will continue through the overnight hours.

Sunshine quickly returns Sunday, bringing another warm and pleasant day with temperatures reaching near 87 degrees. A steady south wind between 5 and 10 mph, along with occasional gusts near 20 mph, will continue to draw warmer air into the region.

Conditions remain quiet Sunday night as mostly clear skies and warm temperatures settle across the area. Overnight lows will only fall to around 66 degrees, keeping conditions mild heading into the new workweek.

Hotter temperatures arrive on Monday with sunny skies pushing afternoon highs close to 89 degrees. The continued stretch of dry weather during the day will provide excellent conditions for outdoor work, recreation, and travel across Middle Tennessee.

The next opportunity for rain develops Monday night as a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast. Partly cloudy skies and warm overnight temperatures around 70 degrees will maintain the summer-like feel across Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Overall, the upcoming forecast features several days of sunshine, warming temperatures, and only isolated chances for rain, giving residents plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors before more unsettled weather potentially develops early next week.