Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 14th-18th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County will experience a little bit of everything in the coming days, beginning with widespread showers and thunderstorms on Sunday before a stretch of pleasant weather arrives for the first half of the week.

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures will dominate Monday and Tuesday, but summer heat will steadily build through midweek before another round of thunderstorms moves into the region late Wednesday and continues through Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain likely across the area on Sunday morning, with periods of heavy rain possible before conditions gradually improve during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may linger through mid-afternoon before activity tapers off. Temperatures will climb to around 83 degrees, while southwest winds shift to the west-northwest and gust up to 20 mph at times.

Lingering showers or thunderstorms will quickly diminish Sunday night, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and much more comfortable conditions. Temperatures will fall to around 59 degrees as light northerly winds settle into the region.

Abundant sunshine returns Monday, providing an excellent start to the workweek. Afternoon temperatures will reach near 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies, with only light northwest winds developing during the day.

Areas of patchy fog could develop late Monday night, especially in low-lying locations. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies and calm winds will help temperatures drop to around 56 degrees by early Tuesday morning.

Any early morning fog on Tuesday should quickly dissipate, giving way to another beautiful day across Clarksville-Montgomery County. Sunny skies and light southwest winds will help temperatures warm to approximately 81 degrees during the afternoon.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Tuesday night with mild temperatures settling near 63 degrees. Winds will remain light as moisture slowly begins to increase ahead of the next weather system.

Summer warmth returns in full force on Wednesday as mostly sunny skies push afternoon highs to around 87 degrees. South-southwest winds will become noticeably breezy, with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph during the day.

A few showers and thunderstorms may begin developing after midnight on Wednesday night as the next storm system approaches. Temperatures will remain unusually warm, only falling to around 74 degrees, while gusty south-southwest winds continue through the overnight hours.

The threat of rain and thunderstorms increases significantly on Thursday. While some sunshine may break through at times, showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will once again reach near 87 degrees before storms become the main weather concern.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, with locally heavy rainfall possible in stronger storms. Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s as the wet pattern continues across the region.

After a refreshing start to the week, Clarksville and Montgomery County residents should prepare for increasingly warm and humid conditions by midweek. The return of thunderstorms late Wednesday and Thursday will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain, making it important to keep an eye on the forecast as outdoor activities are planned later in the week.