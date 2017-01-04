Clarksville Police reports Man Shot in the Lincoln Homes area

Clarksville, TN – A 32-year-old Clarksville man claims stated he was walking across Kellogg Street at about 6:30pm last night, Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 in the Lincoln Homes area when he heard several gunshots and was struck by bullets.

Clarksville Police were notified of the incident when the man showed up at the Tennova Healthcare Center Emergency Room. According to hospital personnel, the man had three bullet wounds, but his condition was not listed in the report.

No witnesses to the shooting have been located.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information about it is asked to contact CPD Detective Brittany Matos at 931.648.0656 Ext 5156, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics