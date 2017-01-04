|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Women’s Basketball faces Tennessee Tech in first OVC road match Newer: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Warrant Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 »
Clarksville Police reports Man Shot in the Lincoln Homes area
Clarksville, TN – A 32-year-old Clarksville man claims stated he was walking across Kellogg Street at about 6:30pm last night, Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 in the Lincoln Homes area when he heard several gunshots and was struck by bullets.
Clarksville Police were notified of the incident when the man showed up at the Tennova Healthcare Center Emergency Room. According to hospital personnel, the man had three bullet wounds, but his condition was not listed in the report.The victim claimed he was taken to the hospital by an unknown black male.
No witnesses to the shooting have been located.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information about it is asked to contact CPD Detective Brittany Matos at 931.648.0656 Ext 5156, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).
You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
SectionsNews
TopicsBrittany Matos, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Crimestoppers, Kellogg Street, Lincoln Homes, Person Shot, Shots Fired, Tennova Healthcare
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed