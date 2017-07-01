Ryan McIntyre joins APSU Men’s Basketball Staff as Director of Operations

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Ryan McIntyre, who was with Austin Peay State University head coach Matt Figger as a graduate assistant at South Carolina during last season’s Final Four run, has joined Figger’s staff at Austin Peay as Director of Basketball Operations.

A 2016 graduate from West Virginia, where he worked as student manager and ascended to head manager for Bob Huggins, McIntyre will oversee the day-to-day operations of the program, coordinating travel schedules, assisting in community service initiatives, overseeing student managers and serving as director of video services and basketball camps.

At South Carolina, McIntyre served in a variety of roles, helping the Gamecocks to the program’s first Final Four in 2017-18. He also aided in the development of Sindarius Thornwell, the 48th-overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks before a draft-night trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, and PJ Dozier, who inked a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to serving under Huggins and eventually ascending to the head managerial role at West Virginia, McIntyre has learned at the feet of some of the nation’s finest coaches via the summer camp circuit. He served on the camp staffs for Mark Turgeon (Maryland), Shaka Smart (VCU), John Thompson (Georgetown), Josh Pastner (Memphis), Fred Hoiberg (Iowa State) and John Groce (Illinois).

“Ryan is a relentless worker,” Figger said. “He’s just tireless, willing to do anything you ask him to do. He’s the first in the office and last to leave and is just a young, hungry guy that wants to be good in the business.”

