Clarksville-Montgomery County a Gold Sustainable Community

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County has been named a Valley Sustainable Gold Community by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Previously named a Silver community in 2015, the city-county recently completed a program reevaluation. Developed in partnership with TVA and Boyette Strategic Advisors (Boyette), TVA’s Valley Sustainable Communities program works with cities and counties throughout the region to help them develop a healthy environment, a thriving community and long-term economic prosperity.

In order to achieve this advancement, the local committee initiated several improvements to already existing green practices as well as created a written sustainability plan for the community moving forward.

“Our partnership with TVA is a vital component to our economic recruitment success and we appreciate their commitment to ensure that communities are doing what they need to be environmentally sustainable,” said Mike Evans, Executive Director of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB). “The Economic Development Council, Aspire Foundation and IDB will continue to work closely with the County and City on sustainability within our Corporate Business Park and throughout the community.”

Spearheaded by a joint effort between the Clarksville-Montgomery County IDB and the Montgomery County Green Certification program, the advancement from Silver to Gold in the Valley Sustainable Communities Program helps our community better document, and thus improve, existing sustainability programs.

“We are proud to attain this increased level of recognition through TVA’s Sustainable Communities Program and will continue moving forward to do even more in Montgomery County. The City and County governments have worked diligently to become even more environmentally sustainable in the last several years. The effort in our community also has much to do with the committed work by so many of our businesses, our educational institutions, Fort Campbell and non-profits that have put an emphasis on conserving resources through the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program. It has truly been a community effort! Recruiting the best businesses for our citizens in today’s competitive environment is extremely important and this recognition gives us yet another reason to stand out,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Sustainability has become key topic for economic development organizations and communities as more corporations have demonstrated an increasing commitment to environmental issues. A common reason for this corporate commitment is a reduction in operating costs to in turn increase profitability.

“From our Clarksville Downtown Market, to our parks and Clarksville Greenway, to the Mayors Fitness Council, the City of Clarksville has made a significant commitment to sustainability,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “Our electric utility, CDE Lightband, and our Gas and Water Department also have many energy conservation programs and practices, and we support the Green Certification program. All this has helped us achieve the Valley Sustainable Gold Level Community designation, which is a key factor in helping our community attract new investment and jobs.”

