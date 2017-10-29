Cricket Wireless Now Available in Fort Campbell Exchange

Atlanta, GA – Cricket Wireless services can now be found in 122 military exchanges in U.S. based military bases. This includes 83 Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores, 14 Marine Corps Exchanges (MCX) and 26 Navy Exchanges (NEXCOM).

Working with Wireless Advocates and the exchanges, military shoppers can take home the Risio 2, CoolPad, HTC Desire 550, Sol 2 or a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) kit to activate their own compatible smartphones on Cricket’s network.

Cricket Wireless is proud to bring military families:

Simple, transparent plans with no annual contract: Rate plan pricing starts at $30.00 /month 1 and includes monthly taxes so there are no surprises. One less thing to worry about for families on the move.

Rate plan pricing starts at /month and includes monthly taxes so there are no surprises. One less thing to worry about for families on the move. Power of a nationwide 4G LTE Network: Cricket offers more 4GLTE coverage than T-Mobile, Metro PCS, Sprint and Boost 2 .

Cricket offers more 4GLTE coverage than T-Mobile, Metro PCS, Sprint and Boost . Plans that include Mexico and Canada : Unlimited calling, text and messaging to and from, and in and between the U.S., Mexico and Canada included in plans $50 /month and higher (minimum 50% U.S. usage required).

“Military members and families have enough on their plates. We’re here to make things easier with no annual contracts, flexible plans and the latest devices and services,” said Dave Fine, vice president of Sales and Distribution, Cricket Wireless. “When they make their regular runs to these exchanges, they can quickly find us.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the Exchange over the years. First as an Air Force brat and then as an Airman myself,” said Darin Morrow, vice president and CIO, Cricket Wireless. “Prepaid wireless, particularly Cricket, makes a lot of sense for military families. And now it’s available in the exchanges. We offer the kind of flexibility and reliability that these families need all for a great price.”

To find out more about Cricket, current promotions or find a Cricket store near you, go to cricketwireless.com. Cricket Wireless thanks our military and veterans for their service.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is bringing consumers more value with a simple, friendly, and reliable nationwide wireless experience with no annual contract. The power of Cricket is our nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 319 million people;* easy and affordable plans prices that include monthly taxes; and a great selection of phones customers love. Cricket, Something to Smile About. To check out the new Cricket or find a store near you, visit cricketwireless.com. Learn more on the Cricket newsroom and blog. And connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. Coverage not available everywhere. © 2017 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

*Based on overall coverage in U.S. Compatible device required. Coverage not available everywhere. 4G LTE coverage is not equivalent to overall network coverage.

1Activ./upgrade (up to $25/line) & add’l one-time fees (up to $3 Customer Assistance Fee) & rest’s may apply. Coverage not avail. everywhere. See store for details.

2Based on coverage in U.S. Download speeds max of 8 Mbps (LTE)/4 Mbps (4G). Compatible device req’d. 4G LTE not available everywhere.

Sections

Topics