Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts issues Coronavirus Directives

Clarksville Parks and Recreation will postpone events, close some facilities

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts issued several directives on Thursday designed to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus outbreak, maintain necessary municipal services and protect the health and safety of citizens and the City’s workforce.

“This outbreak is evolving, as evident in Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency for all of Tennessee,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “It’s clear that more stringent infection control measures are now warranted for City of Clarksville facilities and our City personnel. These measures are necessary and intended to slow the spread and lessen the intensity of any possible outbreak.”

As a result, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has canceled or postponed all public programs and events and closed some facilities through March.

This affects all drop-in and paid activities, including Spring Break Camp, lifeguard certification, and the Clarksville Film Festival screening. Programs or events will be rescheduled whenever possible.

In addition, these facilities will close Friday, March 13th, 2020 and remain closed until at least March 31st:

Kleeman Community Center, Crow Community Center and Burt-Cobb Community Center.

New Providence Pool.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center (park grounds open).

Clarksville Parks and Recreation crews will continue to sanitize all outdoor equipment and facilities at parks, including restrooms, fixtures and playgrounds.

For a complete list of closures and activity cancellations, visit the Closure section at ClarksvilleParksRec.com

In addition, Mayor Pitts issued a list of directives for City personnel. These measures include imposing rigorous infection control standards to be observed by all city employees. This includes frequent hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, avoiding physical contact with co-workers and customers, and social distancing — maintaining a buffer of 3-feet from co-workers and customers.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been meeting with departmental leaders regularly to review the latest guidance from the CDC and our state and local Health Departments about the worldwide coronavirus outbreak,” Mayor Pitts said. “We have been monitoring the health and attendance of our employees, the conditions in the community, and we have considered necessary actions that could be implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

