Austin Peay State University Candlelight Ball, Ovation Awards, Asanbe symposium among events canceled

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU), after consultation with federal, state and local health officials and the APSU Coronavirus Task Force, recently announced it was suspending classes until March 23rd and moving all classes to fully online instruction.

Austin Peay State University joined other institutions across the country in canceling on-ground classes to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The University remains open, but all non-athletic University-sponsored events are canceled until further notice.

On Thursday morning, APSU canceled its 36th Annual Candlelight Ball, scheduled for March 14th, in Nashville.

“Although we had planned extra precaution for the safety of our guests, hosting the event is not prudent at this time,” APSU President Alisa White said. “We are proud of those we planned to honor at the Ball and will ask our honorees to allow us to honor them next year.”

Barry Jones, dean of the Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters, also said, “All arts and Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) events are canceled until further notice.”

Some of the higher profile events that are being canceled include the 2020 Ovation Awards, scheduled for March 29th; the Asanbe Diversity Symposium, scheduled for March 18, and the “Spectacle” art exhibit discussion and reception, scheduled for March 18th and 19th.

The Austin Peay State University VITA program, which provides free tax preparation through the APSU College of Business, has also been canceled because of concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.

For updated information on canceled events, visit www.apsu.edu/news.

