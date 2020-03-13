|
Nashville State Community College Cancels Classes March 16th-21st
Nashville, TN – Nashville State Community College is canceling classes, Monday, March 16th through Saturday, March 21st to prepare for a transition of on-ground classes to online or alternative format. During that time, the college will remain open.
The college has been on spring break this week, March 9th-13th.
Nashville State will resume classes in the online or alternative format on Monday, March 23rd.
The college is continuing to assess this evolving situation.
