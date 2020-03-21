Metro Public Health Department reports first Coronavirus Death in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Metro Public Health Department has confirmed the first coronavirus (COVID-19) death in Tennessee. Health Officials said that a 73-year-old resident of Davidson County who had preexisting health conditions died from the coronavirus due to complications.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we extend our heartfelt condolences with the family,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper stated. “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”

There have been 263 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. There are three confirmed cases in Clarksville-Montgomery County as of Friday, March 20th, 2020.

Metro Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville-Davidson County, an increase of 50 cases in the past 24 hours. The age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11 to 73 years old. Of the confirmed cases, 2 remain hospitalized. Fifteen people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Everyone needs to do their part by taking health precautions to stop the spread of germs. When possible, everyone that can needs to stay home.

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like coronavirus (COVID-19).

These include:

Practice social distancing as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Remain out of congregrate settings, avoid mass gatherings, and maintain distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Stay home if you are sick,

Stay away from people who are sick.

Refrain from shaking hands, using alternative greetings like elbow bumps.

