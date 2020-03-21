Tennessee Department of Health reports 143 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced today, Saturday, March 21st, 2020, that there are 371 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 143 cases from Friday’s 228. Cases confirmed in Montgomery County remains at three.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Robertson County and Cheatham County remained at two. One additional case was reported in Dickson County bringing the total to three.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 140 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), up 39 from Friday’s 101.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 22,171 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 278 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Count Anderson County 1 Blount County 1 Bradley County 1 Campbell County 2 Carroll County 1 Cheatham County 2 Cocke County 1 Cumberland County 2 Davidson County 140 Dickson County 3 Dyer County 2 Fayette County 1 Greene County 1 Hamblen County 2 Hamilton County 7 Jefferson County 1 Knox County 4 Maury County 1 Monroe County 3 Montgomery County 3 Putnam County 5 Roane County 1 Robertson County 2 Rutherford County 5 Scott County 2 Sevier County 2 Shelby County 40 Sullivan County 1 Sumner County 11 Tipton County 2 Washington County 2 Williamson County 47 Wilson County 3 Out of TN 59 Unknown 10 Grand Total 371

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

