Tennessee Department of Health reports 405 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee as of March 31st, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, March 31st, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported that there were now 2,239 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 405 cases from Monday’s 1834. There have been seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to nineteen.

One more case of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty eight. There have been two new cases reported in Cheatham County. The total cases in Cheatham County is now at ten.

Dickson County has had five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported bringing the total to seventeen. Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at one. One new case has been reported in Benton County bringing the total to four. There have been no new cases reported in Carroll County. The total remains at five.

Henry County has one case of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported. There are no reported cases in Stewart County.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 391 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 174,467 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 3,416 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Patient county name Positive Negative Anderson 10 129 Bedford 2 74 Benton 4 32 Bledsoe 2 8 Blount 25 124 Bradley 10 109 Campbell 4 54 Cannon 3 47 Carroll 5 79 Carter 1 52 Cheatham 10 155 Chester 3 43 Claiborne 2 24 Clay 0 22 Cocke 1 40 Coffee 1 120 Crockett 0 17 Cumberland 11 241 Davidson 391 3885 DeKalb 4 48 Decatur 0 30 Dickson 17 124 Dyer 3 52 Fayette 12 120 Fentress 1 44 Franklin 5 68 Gibson 6 90 Giles 3 70 Grainger 0 36 Greene 12 61 Grundy 4 22 Hamblen 2 65 Hamilton 48 519 Hancock 0 4 Hardeman 1 35 Hardin 1 84 Hawkins 4 50 Haywood 2 27 Henderson 0 68 Henry 1 59 Hickman 0 53 Houston 1 70 Humphreys 2 31 Jackson 0 25 Jefferson 6 69 Johnson 2 5 Knox 66 637 Lake 0 10 Lauderdale 0 28 Lawrence 2 97 Lewis 2 16 Lincoln 1 45 Loudon 8 82 Macon 4 57 Madison 5 131 Marion 5 35 Marshall 1 99 Maury 15 374 McMinn 3 109 McNairy 1 47 Meigs 1 24 Monroe 5 89 Montgomery 19 380 Moore 0 14 Morgan 1 23 Obion 1 59 Overton 2 61 Perry 2 17 Pickett 0 7 Polk 0 17 Putnam 24 207 Rhea 1 56 Roane 2 86 Robertson 28 268 Rutherford 68 817 Scott 2 38 Sequatchie 1 16 Sevier 8 168 Shelby 428 1943 Smith 2 69 Stewart 0 43 Sullivan 13 134 Sumner 184 692 Tipton 21 142 Trousdale 4 22 Unicoi 1 21 Union 1 20 Van Buren 0 16 Warren 1 71 Washington 14 229 Wayne 1 17 Weakley 1 55 White 1 59 Williamson 131 1097 Wilson 39 477 Non-Tennessee Resident 190 3847 Unknown 307 4869 Total 2,239 25,121

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Related Stories

Sections

Topics