|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Bi-County Solid Waste Management asks people not to take Large Loads to Convenience Centers
Marsha Blackburn Report: COVID-19 Resource Guide
Washington, D.C. – I continue to pray for the health and safety of each and every American. We are going through an uncertain time in our nation’s history, but America will soon come roaring back to life. We’ve come through hard times before, and we can do it again!
Whether you are a small business owner, farmer, songwriter, or gig worker, federal, state, and local authorities have resources available to help bridge the gap caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Tennessee Employers and Small Businesses
Are you a small business owner worried about making payroll? You can now apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, which will fund up to 8 weeks of payroll costs. If all employees are kept on the payroll, the loan will be fully forgiven. For more information, click here. You can find the application here.
Marsha’s Roundup
From high school teachers, to businesses, we’ve seen stories all across the state of folks stepping up to help. Thank you!
Last week, Congress passed the CARES Act to help Americans combat Coronavirus (COVID-19), and we made sure it took care of Tennessee’s veterans by including additional funding for the VA. You can find more information on the VA’s plan to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) here.
The CARES Act provides farmers and local food suppliers $9.5 billion to keep grocery shelves stocked. It also allocates $100 million to expand rural broadband, and supports distance learning and telemedicine programs. Learn more here.
Coronavirus Resources
Tornado Recovery Updates, Resources
Stay In Touch
As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.
Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:
Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn
My Best,
SectionsNews
TopicsBenton County, CARES Act, Carroll County, Congress, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Federal disaster loans, Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, IRS, Marsha Blackburn, pandemic, Putnam County, SBA, Small Business Administration, Smith County, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C., Wilson County
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed