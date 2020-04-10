Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #16

Nashville, TN – Thursday, April 9th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

Governor Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live this week Monday through Thursday at 3:00pm CDT here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates which can be found here.

Key Updates

Education – Virtual Learning

The Tennessee Department of Education has established a partnership with PBS stations across the state to offer 1st through 8th grade students up to 30 hours of instructional lessons a week. This instruction is made possible by Tennessee teachers teaching with Tennessee curriculum. More information, broadcast schedules, student and teacher packets and access to past shows is available here.

The state has also worked to ensure there is support for early literacy through a partnership with an early education app, ReadyRosie, which provides short videos and free resources on topics like literacy and math for Tennessee families with children from birth to 3rd grade. Additional information can be found here.

With the passage of the federal funding through the CARES Act, the Department is preparing to deploy one-time relief funds to school districts as soon as the funding becomes available. Federal funds will support meal preparation and distribution, extended learning opportunities for all students, internet and hardware accessibility, and student needs related to homeless and high mobility populations.

Partnership with Nextdoor

Tennessee is partnering with Nextdoor to provide official, real-time information to Tennesseans about the state’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The partnership will allow us to reach thousands of neighborhoods with critical information during this unprecedented time.

All Tennessee neighbors on Nextdoor will automatically receive messages. If you’re not on Nextdoor, but interested in joining your Nextdoor neighborhood, you can visit Nextdoor.com to download the free app.

Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 4/9)

Confirmed Cases Hospitalizations Fatalities Recovered Total Tests 4,634 505 94 921 59,849

For more information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics