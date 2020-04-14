Enhanced COVID-19 Map Shows Deadly Trends In Rural U.S. Counties

Nashville, TN – Perception Health, a leading provider of market predictive intelligence for the healthcare industry, released an enhanced version of its map “COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases in U.S. Counties.”

The interactive map builds upon its baseline information: the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and deaths for each U.S. county, when reported.

The new version of the map also lists the numbers of tests conducted, patients hospitalized, patients recovered from the coronavirus, and a calculation of the number of cases per 1,000 population, for each county. Each county is assigned a color based on the number they have in the selected category.

View the map and related information at: https://go.perceptionhealth.com/covid19

“Our map and its data amalgamation show that rural America is not immune to the coronavirus,” says J. Tod Fetherling, CEO of Perception Health and an industry veteran in health data analytics. “In fact, quite the opposite can be seen. Take for example Blaine County in Idaho, which has a population of only 21,551. The county recently reported 454 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, which works out to 21.07 cases per 1,000 population. That’s a higher ratio than any of the boroughs in New York City,” says Fetherling.

“Other examples include three counties in Georgia: Dougherty (12.66 cases per 1,000), Randolph (14.29 cases per 1,000), and Terrell (11.73 cases per 1,000). This shows that the coronavirus can escalate quickly in small towns and close-knit communities because of the familiarity of the people who live there. These communities need to be on strict indoor quarantine to slow the spread of the disease,” says Fetherling.

Across the United States, 2,557 counties (81%) report cases consistently. According to officials at Perception Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus testing will continue to increase across the U.S., so the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths are expected to rise.

“It is really important to continue to self-isolate over the next month and keep a close eye on your county to see if the virus is spreading or is contained. Visit our map daily to track the progress of the disease,” says Fetherling.

Perception Health, whose CARE platform analyzes medical claims data to predict what types of patients are trending towards more than 30 disease states, and then optimizes the healthcare those patients can receive, will apply its prediction expertise to U.S. COVID-19 Coronavirus cases. “Soon you will also be able to see our data projections for the number of cases for the U.S. and each state,” says Fetherling.

Go to https://go.perceptionhealth.com/covid19 for daily updates on the data and follow Perception Health on social media platforms.

About Perception Health

Perception Health brings together the industry’s most comprehensive clinical data framework, extraordinary analytical expertise, and unmatched visual reporting technology to create superior services for the healthcare industry.

Based near Nashville, Tennessee, widely recognized as a national health care industry capital and global health care industry leader, the company’s intuitive tools provide the insight the industry needs to analyze existing conditions, optimize care, and maximize revenue by provider networks. For more information, visit our website at the links above.

