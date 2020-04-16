|
FBI Warns of Advance Fee, BEC Schemes Related to Procurement of PPE and Other Supplies During COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is providing this industry alert to warn government and health care industry buyers of rapidly emerging fraud trends related to procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical equipment such as ventilators, and other supplies or equipment in short supply during the current COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
The FBI recently became aware of multiple incidents in which state government agencies, attempting to procure such equipment, wire transferred funds to fraudulent brokers and sellers in advance of receiving the items.
The brokers and sellers included both domestic and foreign entities. In one case, an individual claimed to represent an entity with which the purchasing agency had an existing business relationship.
By the time the purchasing agencies became suspicious of the transactions, much of the funds had been transferred outside the reach of U.S. law enforcement and were unrecoverable.
The current environment, in which demand for PPE and certain medical equipment far outstrips supply, is ripe for fraudulent actors perpetrating advance fee and business email compromise (BEC) schemes, such as those described above.
In advance fee schemes related to procurement, a victim pre-pays (partially or in full) a purported seller or a broker for a good or service and then receives little or nothing in return.
BEC schemes often involve the spoofing of a legitimate known email address or use of a nearly identical email address to communicate with a victim to redirect legitimate payments to a bank account controlled by fraudsters. A variation on BEC schemes can involve similar social engineering techniques via phone call.
Risk Factors
While pre-payment is more common in the current environment, it substantially increases the risk of a buyer being defrauded and eliminates most potential recourse. The following indicators are warning signs that an offer to sell items may not be legitimate:
Mitigation Recommendations
The FBI recommends that buyers consider the following recommendations to protect their companies or agencies:
If you think your company or agency is the victim of a fraud scheme related to COVID-19 Coronavirus immediately contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
For accurate and up-to-date information about COVID-19 Coronavirus, visit:
