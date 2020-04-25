Clarksville-Montgomery County, Stewart County under Weather Advisory

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for Northern Montgomery County and Eastern Stewart County until 3:00pm CT.

At 2:25pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Rock, or 3 miles east of Dover, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include: Clarksville, Fort Campbell, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Indian Mound and Woodlawn.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 9.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon for locations along and southwest of I-24 and across these locations and remainder of mid state region as afternoon hours progress.

Main concern will be large hail, although damaging winds and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.

Affected Areas Are

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

