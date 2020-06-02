Blanchfield Army Community Hospital COVID-19 Triage Advice Line changes hours to demand

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) locally operated COVID-19 Triage Advice Line will change its hours of operation to 7:00am to 6:00pm beginning, Sunday, June 7th, 2020.

Previously open until 9:00pm, the new hours come to align with demand for the service used by patients reporting COVID-related symptoms.

“When people first started calling the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line, there was a 400 percent increase in the volume of calls, which resulted in long wait times around the country,” said Col. Patrick T. Birchfield, hospital commander.

In response, BACH created our own local COVID-19 triage line to take calls from our nearby beneficiaries, which has been a great help supplementing the service provided by the national line,” Birchfield stated.

The BACH COVID-19 Triage Advice Line is available seven days a week, including weekends and holidays, to answer local military health system beneficiaries’ questions concerning COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms they may be experiencing. BACH’s trained staff will evaluate, and if necessary, triage any beneficiary to the hospital’s COVID Clinic for further medical evaluation and testing for possible COVID-19 infection. The clinic remains open seven days a week from 6:00am to 10:00pm by appointment only.

Working in conjunction with BACH’s COVID Clinic at the main hospital, staff at BACH’s COVID-19 Triage Advice Line will assess the caller’s clinical symptoms and either schedule a COVID-evaluation appointment or provide the necessary medical guidance for home care and self-monitoring.

“If you think you may have COVID-19, it’s important to call first for an evaluation. This allows hospital staff to take the necessary precautions to prevent spreading the infection,” said Birchfield. Nearly every single case on Fort Campbell has been mild and treatable at home. However, beneficiaries should call 911 is they experience difficulty breathing or any other medical emergency.

After 6 p.m., beneficiaries can still get answers to their COVID and other health related questions through the MHS Nurse Advice Line. The MHS Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 and may contact BACH if the nurse feels a COVID evaluation is required after hours or may transfer beneficiaries directly to the BACH COVID-19 Triage Advice Line during hours of operation, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“The Fort Campbell and surrounding communities have been great at taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection,” said Birchfield. “We need everyone to continue to practice safe social precautions by continuing to wear cloth face coverings in public when they cannot maintain 6 feet of separation, washing their hands, and staying home if sick. We will continue to monitor COVID-related questions and if the need should increase, we will reevaluate the COVID Triage Line hours and tailor our services.”

If you suspect you may have acquired a COVID-19 Coronavirus infection and want advice or to receive an evaluation, please call the BACH appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677, options 1, seven days a weeks from 7:00am to 6:00pm. After hours, select option 4 for the MHS Nurse Advice Line.

