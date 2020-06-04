|
President Donald Trump, Historically Black Colleges & Universities, Progress
Washington, D.C. – “As both of us can attest, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) provide a vital path for young African-Americans to reach the true heights of their potential,” Ken Blackwell and Herman Cain write in Townhall.
Click here to read more.
“Around the nation we are seeing police at the breaking point. They are showing restraint in the face of insane abuse . . . Thanks to the hysteria being stoked by the media and Democrats hoping for electoral advantage, police are being killed and injured and abused,” Miranda Devine writes in the New York Post.
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made a stunning admission yesterday about allegations that the Obama Administration spied on the Trump campaign. The moment came amid questions from Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who asked, “If you knew then what you know now, would you have signed the [FISA] warrant application?” Rosenstein’s answer: “No, I would not.” Read more from David Marcus in the New York Post.
“In recent days we’ve heard a steady drumbeat of lies, distortions, and disingenuousness from the mainstream media about almost every aspect of the unrest now gripping American cities. The deceit is almost too pervasive and amorphous to describe,” John Daniel Davidson writes in The Federalist.
More: “Did You Catch CNN’s Deception During Trump’s Rose Garden Address”
