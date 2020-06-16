Marsha Blackburn announces Grant to Expand Broadband Access between Memphis and Nashville

Washington, D.C. – Today, Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) announced that ten counties in West Tennessee and Middle Tennessee would receive an $11.2 million grant through the Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.

The grant, the direct result of a request made by Senator Blackburn earlier this year, will fund approximately 143 miles of fiber optic communications on I-40 between Memphis and Nashville.

“This funding will give Tennesseans in ten counties access to critical roadway safety information,” said Senator Blackburn. “I am pleased that Secretary Chao and the Department of Transportation recognized the need for increased internet capabilities in West and Middle Tennessee and promptly provided this grant.”

“This Administration is focused on infrastructure improvements and this $906 million in federal funding would improve major highways, bridges, ports, and railroads across the country to better connect our communities, enhance safety, and support economic growth,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grant will fund approximately 143 miles of fiber optic communications and deploy ITS devices on I-40 between Memphis and Nashville in Fayette County, Haywood County, Madison County, Henderson County, Carroll County, Decatur County, Benton County, Humphreys County, Hickman County, and Dickson County. The ITS devices include CCTV Cameras, dynamic message signs, road weather sensors, and connected vehicle roadside units.

