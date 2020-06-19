Tennessee Department of Education Releases Third Set of School Reopening Toolkits to Provide Districts with Guidance, Resources to Prepare for Upcoming School Year

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released the third set of five reopening toolkits in a series of more than 20 resources focused on key topics to help district leaders as they make locally-driven decisions around the upcoming school year this fall.

The release makes five more toolkits available for district and school leaders as they make the best local decisions around reopening.

The series of reopening toolkits and resources will help districts dive deeper into considerations, recommendations, and best practices.

“The department has been in constant communication with Tennessee’s school district leaders to identify questions and areas that need further consideration as we look toward the coming school year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“We are excited to be hearing from our districts and educators as they dig into the toolkits and resources and we look forward to continuing these conversations to help provide guidance for our districts and schools as they make local decisions regarding the fall,” Schwinn stated.

These five toolkits are now available for district use:

Academics: This toolkit highlights important considerations to help keep strong instructional practice at the center of every student’s learning experience and help ensure a welcoming, supportive learning environment for all students.

This toolkit highlights important considerations to help keep strong instructional practice at the center of every student’s learning experience and help ensure a welcoming, supportive learning environment for all students. Charter Schools : This toolkit highlights key practices that charter schools can employ in advance of charter schools’ safe and efficient re-opening of campuses to students, staff, and families.

This toolkit highlights key practices that charter schools can employ in advance of charter schools’ safe and efficient re-opening of campuses to students, staff, and families. Nonpublic Schools : This toolkit provides key practices and considerations nonpublic schools can consider and implement in advance of safely reopening campuses to students, staff, and families.

This toolkit provides key practices and considerations nonpublic schools can consider and implement in advance of safely reopening campuses to students, staff, and families. Access & Opportunity : This toolkit highlights ways educators must plan to provide access for all student groups, opportunities for daily instruction for all student learners, and intervention and remediation supports for all learners to establish successful learning pathways in the coming school year.

This toolkit highlights ways educators must plan to provide access for all student groups, opportunities for daily instruction for all student learners, and intervention and remediation supports for all learners to establish successful learning pathways in the coming school year. Postsecondary Transitions: This toolkit will assist districts and schools in planning, executing, and monitoring key actions and metrics to ensure students stay on track for postsecondary success during this extraordinary time. The toolkit focuses on three cohorts: recent 2020 graduates, rising seniors, and rising juniors.

The department will update the toolkits as needed after release to reflect district best practices and findings.

The first ten toolkits were released earlier this week and the additional toolkits will be released following this schedule:

Monday, June 15th, 2020

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020

Thursday, June 18th, 2020

Staffing

Professional Development

Assessing Student Learning

Governance

Friday, June 19th, 2020

Health & Public Health

School Improvement

Safety & Operations

Procedures and videos

Monday, June 22nd, 2020

Continued Learning Plans, Template, and Example

Expanded Planning Tool

The department released an Overview Guide for LEAs last week, which provides broad considerations and questions for districts as each seeks to make the best local decisions for the upcoming school year.

The reopening toolkits, along with other guidance documents and resources, are available to schools and districts on the Tennessee Department of Education’s reopening guidance webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.

For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact *protected email* .

Related Stories

Sections

Topics