Tennessee Department of Education has released 5th Set of Toolkits in Series of School Reopening, Guidance to Support Local School District Plans for Fall

Nashville, TN– The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released the 5th set of school reopening toolkits in a series of more than 20 resources and guidance documents to assist districts as they plan for the upcoming school year.

This release makes available three classroom example videos along with four more reopening toolkits providing considerations, recommendations, and best practices to help district and school leaders dive deeper as they make local plans for the 2020-21 school year.

The Tennessee Department of Education worked closely with the Tennessee Department of Health on guidance for physical health, safety, as well as the sample procedures and classroom videos.

“Our state and nation are navigating a new frontier for education, and the department is working hard to provide our districts with detailed and practical resources that will equip our leaders to make the best local decisions to meet these challenges,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “As our state moves forward together, I am so grateful for the commitment of each of our districts to Tennessee’s students and how they are making thoughtful local reopening plans to keep our kids as the top priority.”

The following four toolkits are now available for districts to utilize:

The school reopening example videos are located on the Tennessee Department of Education’s YouTube channel.

The department will update the toolkits after release to reflect district findings and best practices. Over the past week, the four sets of toolkits have been released, and the remaining examples and tools will be released following this schedule:

Monday, June 15th, 2020

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020

Thursday, June 18th, 2020

Monday, June 22nd, 2020

Continued Learning Plans, Template, and Example

Expanded Planning Tool

The department released an Overview Guide for LEAs last week, which provides broad considerations and questions for districts as each seeks to make the best local decisions for the upcoming school year.

The reopening toolkits, along with other guidance documents and resources, are available to schools and districts on the Tennessee Department of Education’s reopening guidance webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.

