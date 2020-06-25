Montgomery County Commission Meetings will open to Public in July

Montgomery County, TN – Beginning July 6th, 2020 Montgomery County Commission meetings will be open to the public. Additionally, public hearings and requests to address the County Commission will resume at the meetings.

There will be limited capacity within the commission chambers in order to practice social distancing. Once capacity has been met, the Montgomery County deputies on duty will no longer allow people to enter the building.

The public will be allowed to enter on a first come first serve basis.

Face masks will also be available at the building entrance area for those who wish to wear one.

“We understand that reducing the capacity may mean that not everyone who wants to attend will be able to attend in person, but we feel it is important to continue to practice social distancing,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

County Commission meetings will continue to be posted on the Montgomery County Government YouTube channel for those who would like to watch the meetings online.

For anyone interested in addressing the County Commission, please submit a request to speak form at least 72 hours before the informal meeting to Shelly Baggett at *protected email* . For further information, call 931.648.5787.

