USMCA replaced NAFTA, is the Model for All Future Trade Agreements

Washington, D.C. – The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) has gone into effect, replacing the outdated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



“President Donald Donald Trump was elected in part on his promise to change the direction of U.S. trade policy so it would put America first. He has kept that promise with new trade agreements and tough enforcement actions that break down foreign trade barriers, protect America’s competitive edge and stop the outsourcing of U.S. jobs,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer writes in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“Busy decriminalizing everything from shoplifting to drug use, San Francisco’s lawmakers don’t seem to realize that the city may soon be left gutted of its residents and its most successful industries. Better policies and leadership could have prevented this situation. Instead, San Francisco ignored its everyday citizens, who want safe streets, and took its cues from a wealthy, hyper-progressive itinerant class,” Hyon Chu writes in City Journal.

“Large firms are joining a campaign to turn social media platforms into tools of political surveillance and enforcement against conservatives. Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Verizon, North Face, Eddie Bauer and other major brands have paused Facebook advertising after left-wing activist groups claimed that it does not censor enough political speech,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

Health Secretary Alex Azar said yesterday that personal responsibility will help America have a safe reopening for our workers. “We can continue to reopen—to get back to work, get back to school, get back to health care—but we have to act responsibly as individuals.” Read more from S.A. Miller in The Washington Times.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics