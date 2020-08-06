Marsha Blackburn, Tom Cotton, Kelly Loeffler Introduce Bill to Allow Concealed Carry for Prosecutors, Federal Judges

Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), introduced the Protect Our Prosecutors and Judges Act, a bill that expands the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act—which allows current and retired LEOs to carry concealed firearms—to include current and retired state, local, and federal prosecutors, as well as federal judges.

“Right now, law enforcement officials are facing increased threats to their safety just for doing their jobs,” said Senator Blackburn.

“Cities across the country have seen a spike in crime in the wake of weeks-long protests, making the thin blue line appear even thinner than usual. I am pleased to join my colleagues in this crucial effort to ensure members of law enforcement are able to protect themselves in case of emergency,” Senator Blackburn stated.

“Judges and prosecutors have been the target of growing threats and violence simply for doing their jobs. They should be able to protect their own lives and their families. Our bill will allow federal judges and prosecutors to defend themselves in a similar way to other law enforcement officers,” said Senator Cotton.

“Prosecutors and judges make difficult decisions daily that have the potential to put them in harm’s way,” said Senator Loeffler. “In a day and age when personal information is so easily accessible online, these public servants should be able to protect themselves and their families at all times. I’m proud to support this commonsense legislation that extends the right to self-protection for those working for justice every day.”

Background

Prosecutors and judges have recently been the target of attacks due to their role in the criminal justice system.

According to a U.S. Marshals Service report from this year, “threats and inappropriate comments” against protected persons increased by a magnitude of four since 2015.

The legislation is supported by the National District Attorneys Association and the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Text for the Protect Our Prosecutors and Judges Act may be found here.

