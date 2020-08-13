Austin Peay State University’s Tennessee Small Business Development Center provides free resources for local Small Businesses, Entrepreneurs

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s office of the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) has announced a new advertising campaign to draw attention to the resources available for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Cheatham County, Dickson County, Houston County, Humphreys, Montgomery County, Robertson County and Stewart County.

The center, which operates in partnership with Austin Peay State University (APSU), points to the recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic as cause to launch the campaign, ensuring the local business community is aware of tools available to help them navigate the extraordinary circumstances.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has generated once unthinkable challenges for Tennessee’s small businesses, and the resulting policy response has generated complex new funding options to help small businesses weather this storm,” Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of APSU’s College of Business, said. “Consequently, our small businesses need expert guidance now, more than ever before.”

While COVID-19 Coronavirus might have motivated the new campaign, TSBDC has a long history of supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs across the state. In the more than 30 years of its existence, TSBDC has assisted hundreds of thousands of Tennessee businesses, from manufacturers, to retailers, to service providers, and entrepreneurs who have a business idea.

Clarksville’s TSBDC Center provides myriad services for entrepreneurs to take advantage of free confidential counseling as well as training seminars, both public and private, on many business-related topics.

“The Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Austin Peay State University is here to listen, educate and connect small businesses to resources as they pivot, rebuild and seek new opportunities to be of service in the local community,” Dr. Lorneth Peters, center director, said. “If you are in the idea phase, growth or expansion phase, we are here to be of assistance throughout the life of your business.”

Local businesses such as Thai Bowl took full advantage of the TSBDC’s business resources in the development of their business. After retiring from the military, veteran and Thai Bowl owner Benz Paneboun was told about the TSBDC center at Austin Peay State University.

“Mrs. Peters has been my champion throughout this entire process,” says Peneboun, “I wanted to quit on several occasions due to the stress of running a business but she encouraged me, which is why I am still in business today.”

Whether you want to start a business, grow a business, or sustain a business, TSBDC advisors are here for you. To contact the Clarksville TSBDC center, call 931.221.1370 or email Dr. Peters at *protected email*

More information about TSBDC’s resources can be found at www.tsbdc.org

