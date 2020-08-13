|
President Donald Trump announces ‘Historic Peace Agreement’ between Israel, UAE
Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed—Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates—spoke this morning and agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE, Brooke Singman reports for Fox News.
“This is a truly historic moment. Not since the Israel-Jordan peace treaty was signed more than 25 years ago has so much progress been made towards peace in the Middle East,” stated President Trump.
“In 2017, President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which established Opportunity Zones to incentivize long-term investments in low-income communities nationwide . . . These new investments will lift approximately one million Americans from poverty, decreasing the poverty rate in Opportunity Zones by 11 percent,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson writes in The News-Press.
“Sick kids and their families cowered in fear inside a Chicago Ronald McDonald House as looters smashed the front door while trying to get inside this week . . . At least 13 cops were injured in violent clashes with looters, with 100 arrests. It started amid reports that a teen had been shot by cops, although police later said it was a 20-year-old man who had first fired at officers as he fled arrest,” Lee Brown reports in the New York Post.
Children with special needs “are going backwards” amid school closures and continuing lockdowns, said Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy, who has a daughter with special needs. More than seven million of these students receive the bulk of support services at school—and when “schools are shut down, services are shut down.” Read more in Fox News.
