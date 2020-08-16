Nashville Sounds will open First Horizon Park for Private Batting Practice Groups

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience set to begin Wednesday, August 19th, 2020.

Groups of 6-15 people will be able to reserve their spot on the field every Monday – Friday with time slots available from Noon – 7:00pm.

Each group will get the unique opportunity to experience the life of a professional baseball player with a group of friends and/or family members.

For $35.00 per person, each group reservation will include the following:

60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).

$5.00 gift card to Third and Home for each participant.

10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.

Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.

Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.

A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine.

Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats – Nashville Sounds’ helmets and bats will be properly sanitized in between hitters).

A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).

Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.

Commemorative highlight video add-on for $50.00.

Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $100 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.

All participants will be subject to a temperature check at the door. Anybody with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted inside First Horizon Park. Pursuant to Order 8 issued by the Metro Department of Health on June 17th, guests 13 and older will be required to wear masks at First Horizon Park while entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking, or while on the playing field surface and at least six feet away from another patron.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date.

