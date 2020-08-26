Austin Peay State University to postpone Homcoming for first time in history

Clarksville, TN – Fall is usually a time of year when people look forward to cooler temperatures and the change of seasons.

It’s also a traditional time of harvest, as dust clouds from corn crops and soybean fields fill the air in the Tennessee countryside, along with wispy clouds of smoke creeping across the rolling hills from dark-fired tobacco being cured on calm, foggy mornings.

With the fall there also comes the anticipation of one of one of America’s favorite seasons — college football and homecoming games.

COVID-19 Coronavirus has changed that, for now.

For the first time in University history, Austin Peay State University (APSU) is moving its traditional Fall homecoming activities to Spring, in conjunction with the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) decision to postpone Fall sports until Spring.

While the Governors football team can still play four non-conference games during the fall, those that are scheduled are away games with the Govs playing Central Arkansas on August 29th and Cincinnati on September 19th.

With the potential for all sports to play in the Spring, this presents several scheduling challenges given the Governors’ 15 athletic teams. However, Nikki Peterson, director for Alumni Relations, welcomes the challenge.

“While I wish we could have a traditional Fall homecoming, this is exciting because, with multiple sports competing at the same time of year it presents some new options as well — alumni may have the option of coming to multiple sporting events over the weekend,” she said. “We will have to wait until schedules are solidified, but I’m glad there’s still an opportunity for us to have competitive sports and homecoming.”

Plans for a Spring homecoming date are pending the rescheduling of conference football games and will be announced as soon as a feasible game date to host homecoming activities is identified.

To stay up-to-date with the latest Homecoming Alumni Event information, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/homecoming.

