Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs Executive Orders Extending State of Emergency, Regulatory Flexibility, Local Authority on Facial Coverings
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today signed Executive Order No. 59 to extend certain, targeted provisions of Executive Order Nos. 36, 38, 49, 50, 54, and 55 through September 30th, 2020 to facilitate the continued treatment and containment of COVID-19 Coronavirus through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and wearing face coverings in public places, and protecting vulnerable populations.
Governor Lee also signed Executive Order Nos. 60 and 61, which extend through September 30th provisions that allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards and remote notarization and witnessing of documents, allowing for implementation of best practices developed during COVID-19 Coronavirus for providing live broadcasts of electronic meetings and safely conducting in-person transactions, respectively, beginning October 1st.
Executive Order No. 59 extends previous provisions that:
Executive Order No. 60, as previously extended by Executive Order No. 51, is extended through September 30th and allows governing bodies to meet electronically regarding essential business as long as they provide electronic access to the public and meet the safeguards established in that order to ensure openness and transparency. The order ensures that governmental entities are able to carry out essential business in a safe, transparent way without creating large gatherings in a confined space and endangering persons, particularly those at increased risk of suffering severe illness from COVID-19 Coronavirus, while requiring that governing bodies transition toward adopting best practices developed during the pandemic, like providing real-time, live public access to electronic meetings, beginning October 1st.
Executive Order No. 61, as previously extended by Executive Order No. 52, is extended through September 30, and allows for remote notarization and remote witnessing of documents, subject to compliance with certain procedures. The order ensures that persons, and particularly populations especially vulnerable to COVID-19 Coronavirus, including older adults and persons with compromised immune systems or serious chronic medical conditions, can continue to engage in commerce and execute legal documents without requiring in-person contact while also making preparations to implement best practices for a safe return to in-person transactions beginning October 1st.
The full executive orders can be viewed here.
