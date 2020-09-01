|
Austin Peay State University Presidential Search Committee to hold first meeting on September 8th
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Presidential Search Committee will host its first meeting from 9:30am-11:30am on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 on Zoom. To watch the meeting live, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/93560907043.
During this meeting, the committee will discuss the presidential search process, including but not limited to the charge of the search committee, confidentiality, communication plans, timelines and processes.
Last month, the Austin Peay State University’s Board of Trustees established a 23-member search committee – made up of Austin Peay State University faculty, staff, students and alumni, along with trustees, community members and civic leaders – to help find a highly qualified individual to serve as the University’s 11th president.
Earlier this summer, Dr. Alisa White, APSU’s 10th president, was named the new president of Sam Houston State University in Texas. On August 10th, Dannelle Whiteside, APSU vice president of Legal Affairs, became the University’s interim president.
As part of the search process, the Austin Peay State University board also contracted with Storbeck Search & Associates to conduct the national search.
For more information on the search, contact Dr. McCartney Johnson, interim secretary of the board, at
