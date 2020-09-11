Series History between Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – This is the 43rd all-time meeting between the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans, two of the eight charter members of the American Football League. The Titans lead the series with a 23-18-1 record, including a 22-16-1 record in the regular season and 1-2 mark in the playoffs.

While they met twice per year in nine out of 10 AFL seasons (1960-69), these two franchises have seen relatively little of each other in recent history. Outside of a pair of preseason games (1998 and 2006), they have played just seven times since the Titans moved to Tennessee, although they did square off a season ago.

In Week 6 (October 13th) of the 2019 campaign, the Titans were shut out 16-0 by the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill during the game, and Tannehill would go on to start the remainder of the season.

The Titans finished 7-3 down the stretch to earn a wild card spot and ultimately advance to the AFC title game with Tannehill at the helm.

The last time the Titans and Broncos met at Nissan Stadium was December 11th, 2016. In a game that featured 180 rushing yards by the Titans and 350 passing yards by the Broncos, the Titans outlasted the defending Super Bowl champions for a 13-10 victory. The Titans defense produced three sacks and recovered two fumbles—the second of which came in the final minute to seal the victory. The Broncos were limited to 18 total rushing yards—the fifth-lowest total ever allowed by the Titans/Oilers defense.

The Broncos have won two out of three playoff meetings between the clubs. Dan Pastorini and Earl Campbell led the then-Oilers to a 13-7 Wild Card win in 1979 and would eventually fall in the AFC Championship Game that season to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Oilers and Broncos also played in Divisional Playoff games following the 1987 and 1991 seasons, with quarterback John Elway leading the Broncos to victory both times.

Most Recent Matchups

2011 Week 3 • September 25th, 2011 • Broncos 14 at TITANS 17

Matt Hasselbeck completes game-winning touchdown pass to Daniel Graham with less than five minutes remaining. Hasselbeck is 27-of-36 passing for 311 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Will Witherspoon seals the win with a late interception. The Titans overcome 11 penalties. Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt goes out with a knee injury

in second quarter.

2013 Week 14 • December 8th, 2013 • Titans 28 at BRONCOS 51

The Broncos storm back after the Titans take a 21-10 lead in the first half, accumulating 24 unanswered points and scoring on seven consecutive drives. Kickoff temperature of 18 degrees makes it the fourth-coldest game in Titans/Oilers history. Peyton Manning completes 39 of 59 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns, while Matt Prater sets an NFL record with a 64-yard field goal for the Broncos. Justin Hunter catches four passes from Ryan Fitzpatrick for 114 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown. The Titans rush for three first-half touchdowns, including two by Shonn Greene.

2016 Week 14 • December 11th, 2016 • Broncos 10 at TITANS 13

The Titans rush for 180 yards on 42 carries, including a one-yard touchdown run by DeMarco Murray on the Titans’ first drive. The Broncos score 10 points in the fourth quarter after the Titans build a 13-0 lead in the first half. The Titans recover two fumbles on defense, including a gameclinching recovery by Daimion Stafford in the final minute (forced by Avery

Williamson). Trevor Siemian passes for 334 yards for Denver, but the Broncos are limited to 18 rushing yards on nine carries.

2019 Week 6 • October 13th, 2019 • Titans 0 at BRONCOS 16

The Titans suffer their first shutout loss since October 14th, 2018 vs. Baltimore. The Broncos intercept Titans quarterbacks three times—the first two on passes by Marcus Mariota and the final time on a pass by Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill relieves Mariota during the third quarter. The Broncos limit Derrick Henry to 28 yards on 15 rushing attempts. Brandon McManus

boots three field goals for the Broncos, and Phillip Lindsay adds a touchdown.

