This Week at APSU: Board of Trustees to meet Thursday, Friday

Clarksville, TN – On September 17th-18th, 2020, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its fall meetings. To watch the meetings live, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/96474832734.

The board will host a work session at 12:30pm that Thursday. The Academic Affairs Committee will meet after the work session at 1:30pm, with the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Audit Committee meeting consecutively thereafter.

The full board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, September 18th. The Board will discuss several important items, such as a statement of qualifications for the presidential search, the proposed board schedule for 2021 and the naming of an athletics facility.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the interim Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7559.

Last week to see two APSU professors’ work at Cheekwood

You have until September 20th to see the work of two Austin Peay State University professors in a pandemic-themed exhibit at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville Tennessee.

Cheekwood’s “@home” exhibit invites people to “reflect upon the past, observe the present and hope for the future” as they navigate the works of four Nashville artists as they encountered the pandemic.

The artists include Austin Peay State University’s Paul Collins and Alex Blau. Collins is an associate professor at APSU, and Blau is an adjunct professor at APSU who also teaches at Vanderbilt University.

The other artists in the exhibit are Nuveen Barwari and KJ Schumacher. You can read more about the artists and the exhibit at www.cheekwood.org/calendar/at-home.

To learn more about Collins and to see his work, visit https://paulpaul.com. To learn more about Blau and to see her work, visit http://zeitgeist-art.com/alex-blau. Collins and Blau are husband and wife.

To learn more about the APSU Department of Art + Design, go to www.apsu.edu/art-design.

For more information about visiting Cheekwood, visit www.cheekwood.org.

Last week to see the ‘Spectacle’ exhibit at The New Gallery in person

Anyone wishing to see Austin Peay State University’s recently reopened Spectacle exhibit at The New Gallery can do so without having to visit campus.

Gallery Director Michael Dickins has posted on YouTube a 360º/4k VR video walk-through experience of the exhibit. You can see the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0dTa2Sa5bA.

If you want to see the exhibit in person, the gallery’s fall hours (which are subject to change) are 10:00am-3:00pm Tuesday-Thursday. You also can visit by making an appointment with Dickins. Curator talks are available to classes/groups of less than 15 people.

If you visit in person, you must wear a mask and maintain physical distancing from other patrons.

For more information about visiting, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

The exhibition is open through September 18th. The virtual walk-through experience will be available indefinitely. All events are free and open to the public.

Download the PeayMobile app for self-screening, QR code check-ins

Austin Peay State University’s app PeayMobile has two essential functions that help the University fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Coronavirus: a self-screening form that creates a daily health pass to campus and a QR code reader that checks you into campus buildings.

PeayMobile Self-Screening: The PeayMobile app has a daily health screening questionnaire that everyone should complete before coming to campus each day. The questionnaire asks about symptoms and provides information on what to do if you have symptoms. After you finish the questionnaire without symptoms, you’ll receive a green health pass on the app.

Scanning QR Codes: To help us effectively contact trace any positive cases on campus, the University wants all students, faculty and staff to "check in" when they enter certain buildings, offices and classrooms, sit at community tables or visit other communal spaces. To check in, scan the QR code at these spaces using the PeayMobile app.Visit apsu.campusapp.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the free APSU app today.

Don’t miss APSU President Whiteside’s livestream every Wednesday

Austin Peay State University Interim President Dannelle Whiteside every Wednesday delivers a live message on Facebook and Instagram. The times vary a bit but are always around lunchtime. Visit Facebook or Instagram Wednesday morning to see when the livestream will be that day.

Whiteside’s latest livestream happened at 12:30pm September 9th, and she discussed active COVID-19 Coronavirus case and quarantine numbers.

You can see Whiteside’s latest livestream below:

To see the livestream, go to www.facebook.com/austinpeay or IGTV at https://www.instagram.com/austinpeay.

Other APSU happenings this week:

Austin Peay State University Football at Cincinnati , 11:00am Saturday, September 19th, 2020.

, 11:00am Saturday, September 19th, 2020. Latinx Heritage Month Kick-off , noon-2:00pm Tuesday, September 15th, at the Morgan University Center Plaza. Click here for more.

, noon-2:00pm Tuesday, September 15th, at the Morgan University Center Plaza. Click here for more. For information about other happenings at APSU (and there are many this week), click here.

