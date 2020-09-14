|
Unemployment Claimants Work Search Requirement to Resume
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) will once again ask unemployment claimants to complete weekly work searches beginning Sunday, October 4th, 2020.
Claimants who choose to continue receiving unemployment benefits will start work search activities during the week of Sunday, September 27th.
They will then document those searches during their weekly certification for Sunday, October 4th, 2020, and each week after that date.
Claimants who have a definitive return to work date due to a temporary layoff do not need to complete this requirement.
Self-employed workers can fulfill the requirement by completing business improvement or enhancement activities.
The Reemploy Tennessee program can assist claimants with fulfilling the job search requirement and put them on the path to new employment or job training.
Jobs4TN.gov combines the Department’s Unemployment Division and its Workforce Services Division into a powerful workforce development tool for Tennesseans searching for a new job. This integration allows claimants access to more than 210,000 current job openings across the state, career services, and job training opportunities – all online.
For one-on-one assistance, career specialists at Tennessee’s more than 80 American Job Centers can work with job seekers to provide customized job searches, job fairs, Reemployment Services, and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) appointments, and help them determine if job training assistance is available.
Career specialists can also work with a claimant to find free or reduced costs for transportation, childcare, uniforms, or other requirements needed to make a successful return to Tennessee’s workforce.
All these services are provided by the state of Tennessee at no cost to the job seeker.
Traditional job search methods also satisfy the requirement to remain eligible to receive benefits.
If a claimant fails to complete their work searches, they will be denied benefits for the week they did not meet eligibility requirements.
You can find more information about the work search requirements by clicking this link.
