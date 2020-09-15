President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Lower Drug Prices in Fight against Big Pharmacy

Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump signed an executive order Sunday to lower the cost of prescription drugs,” Peter Aitken reports for Fox News.



“My Most Favored Nation order will ensure that our Country gets the same low price Big Pharma gives to other countries. The days of global freeriding at America’s expense are over,” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

President Trump is visiting California today, “where he will be briefed on the devastating wildfires that have spread across the state,” Zachary Halaschak reports. “The president continues to support those who are battling raging wildfires in a locally executed, state-managed, and federally supported emergency response,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said. Read more in the Washington Examiner.

“No one other than the shooter is responsible for the gunfire ambush Saturday of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their patrol car. But the same can’t be said for the protesters who blocked the entrance to the hospital where the two are being treated, and chanted ‘we hope they die,’” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

Nineteen years after Jason Thomas helped rescue two Port Authority police officers from the wreckage of the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001, “President Donald Trump singled out his heroism during a speech to mark ‘American courage and sacrifice’ in a Pennsylvania field where one of the four hijacked planes crashed after its crew and passengers charged the cockpit,” Sabrina Eaton writes for Cleveland.com.

