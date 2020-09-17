APSU Football travels to Cincinnati to take on Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team wraps up its abbreviated fall schedule with an 11:00am, Saturday, September 19th, 2020 road contest at nationally-ranked Cincinnati. The early kickoff will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Governors return to the field after opening the college football slate at the August 29th Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff where they saw a late comeback effort thwarted by Central Arkansas.

Cincinnati opens its 2020 schedule seeking to build on a 2019 campaign that saw it win the Quick Lane Bowl and finish with an 8-5 record.

About the Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati was picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, just three points behind preseason favorite UCF. It is the second-straight season Cincinnati has been picked behind the Knights.

Another tough defense awaits the Governors. Cincinnati returns 13 of its top 15 tacklers from a 2019 team that led the AAC in scoring defense (20.6 ppg). Safeties Darrick Forrest and James Wiggins were named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List as candidates for the National Defensive Player of the Year. They were joined by cornerback Ahmad Gardner on the Thorpe Award Watch List for top defensive back.

While the defense grabs the limelight, the Bearcats offense churned out nearly 400 yards per game last season. Running back Gerrid Doaks returns as does offensive lineman James Hudson – both earning recognition on Athlon Sports’ Preseason All-AAC list.

It’s not often a punter grabs a headline, but Cincinnati’s James Smith deserves the nod. Boasting a career 43.5 punting average, he was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List this season for top punter.

Cincinnati brings a 13-game home win streak into its season opener against Austin Peay State University. The Bearcats last loss at Nippert Stadium was November 10th, 2017 to Temple.

At The Kickoff

Another Opener

In this most unusual of football seasons, Austin Peay State University will be facing an opponent opening its 2020 campaign. And when the yet-to-be-announced spring schedule begins, it is likely the Governors will help four teams open their season. It’s a vast difference from the original 2020 schedule when APSU was slated to be the homecoming opponent for five opponents.

Taking Stock

Austin Peay State University returns 14 starters (7 offense/7 defense) from the starting lineup at 2019 season’s end. Offensively, the Govs will have to replace leading rusher Kentel Williams (1,414 all-purpose yards) but return 2019 season-opening starter Jeremiah Oatsvall at quarterback. Defensively, the Govs lost a starter on each of its position groups, the biggest loss being free safety Juantarius Bryant (107 tackles). Meanwhile, the Govs will field a new group of kickers after losing all three starters from 2019, including placekicker Logan Birchfield (103 points).

Back In The Saddle

Redshirt junior quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall returned to the QB1 spot for the 2020 season. The Brentwood Tennessee native was injured just eight plays into Game 2 of the 2019 season, the first injury-shortened season of his career. One of only seven APSU quarterbacks with more than 3,000 career passing yards, he also ranks third in career rushing yards by a quarterback (970).

Preseason Positives

Seven APSU athletes were recognized on the Preseason All-OVC teams released in July. Nickel back Kordell Jackson, the league’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, also was its preseason defensive pick. Wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson, who amassed a APSU record 1,564 receiving yards, was its Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Up Next



Following Saturday’s contest, Austin Peay State University will turn its gaze toward the Ohio Valley Conference’s announcement of a spring 2020 schedule, on a date to be determined. The Govs will seek to defend their 2019 OVC Championship in what promises to be an exciting league slate.

ESPN+ Information

The game will be broadcast to a national audience on the ESPN+ platform. Access the game on any streaming device with the ESPN app and sign up for an ESPN+ subscription ($5.99 per month/$49.99 per year), which can be canceled at any time. Governors fans are encouraged to check if they already have access to ESPN+.

APSU Govs Position Previews

Throughout fall camp, LetsGoPeay.com took a look at each of the position groups as the Austin Peay State University football team goes through preparations for the 2020 season.

